Local agencies to host career fair on Oct. 7

Lincoln has one of the nation's lowest unemployment rates at just 1.7%, but area agencies are still working to connect job seekers to future employers.

EmployLNK and other agencies are partnering to host a career fair Oct. 7 from 2-6 p.m. at the Center for People in Need.

The fair is meant to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with potential employers in a variety of fields. Attendees will have the chance to speak with companies that focus on manufacturing, health care, construction and more.

Agencies, such as EmployLNK, the Center for People in Need and the American Job Center of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, serve more than 5,000 Lincoln residents, including veterans, adults and students.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.