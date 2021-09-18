 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local agencies to host career fair on Oct. 7
0 Comments
editor's pick

Local agencies to host career fair on Oct. 7

  • Updated
  • 0

While many people used the pandemic as an opportunity to rethink their jobs or careers, there are those who are choosing to stay in their current roles for a number of reasons. Here’s what to do if you’re thinking about leaving your job. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more. 

Lincoln has one of the nation's lowest unemployment rates at just 1.7%, but area agencies are still working to connect job seekers to future employers.

EmployLNK and other agencies are partnering to host a career fair Oct. 7 from 2-6 p.m. at the Center for People in Need.

The fair is meant to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with potential employers in a variety of fields. Attendees will have the chance to speak with companies that focus on manufacturing, health care, construction and more.

Agencies, such as EmployLNK, the Center for People in Need and the American Job Center of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, serve more than 5,000 Lincoln residents, including veterans, adults and students.

Business logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have financial flexibility

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News