Little-known city fund giving $3.35 million to Duncan Aviation for improvements

Duncan Aviation will get $3.35 million from a little-known city fund to help pay for a $36.6 million project to build a new hangar and maintenance areas.

City officials created the Fast Forward Fund in 2009 when it set aside $6 million in surplus special assessments to boost economic development by helping businesses with improvements.

But it’s rarely been used — just a little more than $1 million has been granted to four projects during its 13-year history, the last time in 2018.

A City Council resolution to provide the money passed unanimously Monday, but not before several amendments and a lengthy discussion led by two council members, who thought $3.35 million was too much money to award Duncan.

Several council members said they weren’t aware of the fund until recently and Jane Raybould argued the council should reduce the amount to $1.5 million so more businesses could take advantage of the fund.

“This is the largest ask ever of the $6 million Fast Forward Fund,” she said, adding that combined with a $150,000 award to Duncan in 2011 to relocate a water main and $207,297 to Airpark Industrial Park for road construction and water utilities in 2018, it’s an “incredible” amount.

Two other projects that got money from the fund were $600,000 to Hudl to build a skywalk bridge and $60,800 to Zoetis to install a right-turn lane to its business.

“I have no idea whatsoever why there hasn’t been any other interest from other companies in the city of Lincoln. This is relatively easy, free money that helps jump-start a lot of economic development projects,” Raybould said. “I have no idea why it hasn’t been promoted more by Lincoln Partnership of Economic Development or other entities. It's a phenomenal fund.”

Councilwoman Tammy Ward, who introduced the resolution Monday, said she began working with the mayor’s office and Duncan last fall, and Duncan officials have given tours to council members to educate them on the project near the Lincoln Municipal Airport.

The aviation company is planning to build a 45,000-square-foot hangar and 62,000 square feet of additional maintenance and storage space, add parking spaces and sidewalks, and make stormwater drainage improvements.

The project will create 60-70 new jobs with wages that are at least $70,000, or 120%, of median wages in Lincoln.

Ward said Duncan is the largest privately owned jet service in the world and considered expanding the operations at its Michigan plant. It employs 1,400 people in Lincoln and is confident it can fill the new positions, she said.

Kramer Lyons, Duncan vice president and associate general counsel, said this will be the third hangar of its kind, and a necessary addition to handle the large planes that come for maintenance and inspections.

“These airplanes are getting bigger. They’re in high demand now,” he said. “We have to increase space. ... We need hangar space to take care of demand in the market.”

Now, Duncan handles about 12% of the market for the large planes, but that will increase in the coming years, he said.

Duncan will build the hangar but it will be owned by the Lincoln Airport Authority since it's on its land, so eventually the business will pay rent.

Councilman Richard Meginnis said he didn’t understand how that makes good business sense for the city, since the benefits will ultimately go to the Airport Authority.

Councilman Tom Beckius disagreed.

“Money sitting idle in a bank account for 14 years does not drive economic development. Unfortunately, that’s been the case with the Fast Forward Fund, for the last 14 years, or the vast majority of it,” he said. “We now have someone coming to us saying we’re not keeping jobs, we’re adding jobs, we're adding good-paying jobs. ... How is this not a win?"

The council voted down an amendment to reduce the amount going to Duncan, but passed an amendment to change the wording in the resolution to indicate the $70,000 was salary only, not wages and benefits.

Raybould tried to suggest a motion that would stipulate that if Duncan got additional money from the Lincoln Airport Authority — which is contributing about $500,000 to help with stormwater improvements — it wouldn’t take it.

Ward said it wasn’t appropriate to ask a business to reject funds or grants it might receive and the motion didn’t move forward.

Raybould said that based on her experience, Duncan’s cost estimates for the various elements of the project were inflated.

But she also wanted to reduce the amount going to Duncan so there would be more money available to other businesses. About $1.7 million will remain in the fund once the money goes to Duncan.

“I want to say to my colleagues I recognize this is a worthy request, but I can guarantee you there are so many other worthy requests out there we haven’t heard of yet,” she said.

Other council members said they were open to considering ways to replenish some money in the Fast Forward Fund, but didn't want to reduce what they awarded to Duncan.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.