List of Lincoln malls, stores with special hours on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

Here is a selected list of stores that have announced their Thanksgiving and/or Black Friday hours for this year:

Thanksgiving

* Bath & Body Works: 3 p.m.-midnight, then 7 a.m. on Friday

* Bed, Bath & Beyond: 5 p.m.-midnight, then 6 a.m. on Friday

* Best Buy: 5 p.m.-1 a.m., then 8 a.m. on Friday

* Buckle: 6 p.m.-midnight, then 6 a.m. on Friday

* Dick's Sporting Goods: 6 p.m.-2 a.m., then 5 a.m. on Friday

* Five Below: 6 p.m.-midnight, then 8 a.m. on Friday

* Gamestop: 3-10 p.m., then 7 a.m. on Friday

* Gateway Mall: 6 p.m.-midnight, then 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday (individual store hours vary)

* JCPenney: 2 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday

* Kohl's: 5 p.m. Thursday to midnight Friday

* Michael's: 6 p.m.-midnight, then 7 a.m. on Friday

* Nebraska Crossing Outlets: 7 p.m.-1 a.m., then 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday (individual store hours vary)

* Old Navy: 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday