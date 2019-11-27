List of Lincoln malls, stores with special hours on Thanksgiving, Black Friday
List of Lincoln malls, stores with special hours on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

Thursday Shopping, 11.23.2017

Dick's Sporting Goods at Gateway Mall is again among the list of retailers opening on Thanksgiving.

 Journal Star file photo

Here is a selected list of stores that have announced their Thanksgiving and/or Black Friday hours for this year:

Thanksgiving

* Bath & Body Works: 3 p.m.-midnight, then 7 a.m. on Friday

* Bed, Bath & Beyond: 5 p.m.-midnight, then 6 a.m. on Friday

* Best Buy: 5 p.m.-1 a.m., then 8 a.m. on Friday

* Buckle: 6 p.m.-midnight, then 6 a.m. on Friday

* Dick's Sporting Goods: 6 p.m.-2 a.m., then 5 a.m. on Friday

* Five Below: 6 p.m.-midnight, then 8 a.m. on Friday

* Gamestop: 3-10 p.m., then 7 a.m. on Friday

* Gateway Mall: 6 p.m.-midnight, then 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday (individual store hours vary)

* JCPenney: 2 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday

* Kohl's: 5 p.m. Thursday to midnight Friday

* Michael's: 6 p.m.-midnight, then 7 a.m. on Friday

* Nebraska Crossing Outlets: 7 p.m.-1 a.m., then 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday (individual store hours vary)

* Old Navy: 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday

* SouthPointe Pavilions: 3 p.m.-midnight, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday (individual store hours vary)

* Target: 5 p.m.-1 a.m., then 7 a.m.

* Ulta: 5 p.m.-1 a.m., then 5 a.m. Friday

* Victoria's Secret: 6 p.m.-midnight, then 6 a.m. Friday

* Walmart: Deals start at 6 p.m., most stores open 24 hours

Black Friday

* At Home: 6 a.m.-11 p.m.

* Costco: 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

* Dillard's: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

* Home Depot: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

* Lowe's: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

* Menards: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

* Sam's Club: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

* Scheels: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

* Von Maur: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

