List of Lincoln malls, stores with special hours on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

Here is a selected list of stores that have announced their Thanksgiving and/or Black Friday hours for this year:
Thanksgiving
* Bath & Body Works: 3 p.m.-midnight, then 7 a.m. on Friday
* Bed, Bath & Beyond: 5 p.m.-midnight, then 6 a.m. on Friday
* Best Buy: 5 p.m.-1 a.m., then 8 a.m. on Friday
* Buckle: 6 p.m.-midnight, then 6 a.m. on Friday
* Dick's Sporting Goods: 6 p.m.-2 a.m., then 5 a.m. on Friday
* Five Below: 6 p.m.-midnight, then 8 a.m. on Friday
* Gamestop: 3-10 p.m., then 7 a.m. on Friday
* Gateway Mall: 6 p.m.-midnight, then 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday (individual store hours vary)
* JCPenney: 2 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday
* Kohl's: 5 p.m. Thursday to midnight Friday
* Michael's: 6 p.m.-midnight, then 7 a.m. on Friday
* Nebraska Crossing Outlets: 7 p.m.-1 a.m., then 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday (individual store hours vary)
* Old Navy: 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday
* SouthPointe Pavilions: 3 p.m.-midnight, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday (individual store hours vary)
* Target: 5 p.m.-1 a.m., then 7 a.m.
* Ulta: 5 p.m.-1 a.m., then 5 a.m. Friday
* Victoria's Secret: 6 p.m.-midnight, then 6 a.m. Friday
* Walmart: Deals start at 6 p.m., most stores open 24 hours
Black Friday
* At Home: 6 a.m.-11 p.m.
* Costco: 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
* Dillard's: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
* Home Depot: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
* Lowe's: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
* Menards: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
* Sam's Club: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
* Scheels: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
* Von Maur: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.