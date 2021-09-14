Lincoln's Zipline among Nebraska breweries winning national honors

Lincoln's Zipline Brewing Company was awarded a bronze medal for one of its beers at last week's Great American Beer Festival.

Zipline's Festbier took third-place honors in the Dortmunder or German-Style Oktoberfest beer category.

“This beer has a special place among our fans and is eagerly anticipated every year” said Brendan McGinn, director of brewing operations at Zipline. “We feel Festbier is among the best beers in our portfolio, and we are thrilled that it’s been recognized as such.”

Zipline was the only Nebraska brewery to win an award in the contest, which is sponsored by the Brewers Association, but several Nebraska-based breweries won honors in another major beer competition.

Two Nebraska-based breweries won gold medals in the U.S. Open Beer Championships held earlier this month.

La Vista's Kros Strain Brewing took home first place in the New England Juicy Double IPA category with its Southern Hopisphere beer. Kros Strain also received two bronze medals, for its Munich Helles light beer and its Barrelywine Volume 6, a barrel-aged English Barley wine.