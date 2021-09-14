 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln's Zipline among Nebraska breweries winning national honors
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln's Zipline among Nebraska breweries winning national honors

  • Updated
  • 0
zipline festbier

Zipline Brewing Company's Festbier won a bronze medal at the Great American Beer Festival.

 Zipline Brewing Company

Lincoln's Zipline Brewing Company was awarded a bronze medal for one of its beers at last week's Great American Beer Festival.

Zipline's Festbier took third-place honors in the Dortmunder or German-Style Oktoberfest beer category.

“This beer has a special place among our fans and is eagerly anticipated every year” said Brendan McGinn, director of brewing operations at Zipline. “We feel Festbier is among the best beers in our portfolio, and we are thrilled that it’s been recognized as such.”

Zipline was the only Nebraska brewery to win an award in the contest, which is sponsored by the Brewers Association, but several Nebraska-based breweries won honors in another major beer competition.

Standalone Hy-Vee liquor store to set up shop on North 27th Street

Two Nebraska-based breweries won gold medals in the U.S. Open Beer Championships held earlier this month.

La Vista's Kros Strain Brewing took home first place in the New England Juicy Double IPA category with its Southern Hopisphere beer. Kros Strain also received two bronze medals, for its Munich Helles light beer and its Barrelywine Volume 6, a barrel-aged English Barley wine.

The other Nebraska brewery that won a gold medal was Scratchtown Brewing Company of Ord, which won for its Raven Twins, an American-style black ale. Scratchtown also won a silver medal in the imperial porter category for its Black Ale.

Lincoln brewer creates special beer for NU alumni

Other breweries winning awards were:

* Pint Nine Brewing Company, La Vista, silver in the Belgian witbier category.

* Brickway Brewery and Distillery, Omaha, silver in the barrel-aged strong stout category.

* Nebraska Brewing Company of Omaha, bronze in both the barrel-aged strong stout/porter and pumpkin beer categories.

College friends, military vets plan to open brewery and taproom in southwest Lincoln
City Council unanimously approves allowing downtown bars to operate sidewalk cafes

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have financial flexibility

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News