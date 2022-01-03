 Skip to main content
Lincoln's two primary orthopedic practices to merge
Lincoln's two primary orthopedic practices to merge

Lincoln's two largest orthopedic medicine practices are joining forces.

Lincoln Orthopaedic Center and Nebraska Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine announced Monday that they have merged to form Nebraska Orthopaedic Center.

Dr. Douglas Tewes, formerly of Lincoln Orthopaedic, said pressures facing health care providers, along with a desire to provide exceptional care, "led to the decision by these two premier orthopaedic groups to merge."

The combined practice has 24 doctors and about 240 employees. It will continue to operation from locations at 6900 A St. and 575 S. 70th St., adjacent to CHI St. Elizabeth.

“We are committed to working with our community as partners in this endeavor and increasing the availability of specialty orthopaedic care in the region,” said Dr. James Gallentine, formerly of Nebraska Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine.

As part of the merger, Nebraska Orthopaedic Center is opening a walk-in clinic, Ortho Quick Care, for same-day care of orthopedic and sports injuries. Hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The clinic will be located at the 6900 A St. location.

In addition to serving private patients, the practice provides sports medicine service to University of Nebraska teams, other local colleges, the Lincoln Stars, Lincoln Saltdogs and local high schools.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

