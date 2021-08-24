 Skip to main content
Lincoln's Telegraph District wins award
Lincoln's Telegraph District wins award

200 S. 21st Street

Office space at Telegraph Lofts East, a new mixed-use building at 21st and N streets, will be the new home of the Lincoln Journal Star.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The developers of the Telegraph District in Lincoln won the Lincoln 0Development of the Year award at the 31st annual Commercial Real Estate Summit held last week in Omaha.

Speedway Properties and Nelnet were presented with the award, which recognizes a top development in the Lincoln and Omaha areas.

“We are proud of our long tradition of saving and repurposing historic buildings in Lincoln and are honored to receive the Development of the Year award,” said Clay Smith, founding partner of Speedway Properties. “Our partnership with Nelnet brings together a vibrant work-life environment in the Telegraph District.”

Journal Star newsroom, offices to move to Telegraph District

The Telegraph District is a redevelopment project on the eastern edge of downtown Lincoln. The project has revitalized the former Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph campus at 21st, L and K streets, as well as other areas north of there.

The development is home to offices of Nelnet and Allo Communications. Other tenants include The Mill Coffee & Tea, Lotus House of Yoga and Subway. The Lincoln Journal Star also will be moving to the development soon, occupying part of the Telegraph Lofts East building at 200 S. 21st St.

