Lincoln's Telegraph District wins award

The developers of the Telegraph District in Lincoln won the Lincoln 0Development of the Year award at the 31st annual Commercial Real Estate Summit held last week in Omaha.

Speedway Properties and Nelnet were presented with the award, which recognizes a top development in the Lincoln and Omaha areas.

“We are proud of our long tradition of saving and repurposing historic buildings in Lincoln and are honored to receive the Development of the Year award,” said Clay Smith, founding partner of Speedway Properties. “Our partnership with Nelnet brings together a vibrant work-life environment in the Telegraph District.”

The Telegraph District is a redevelopment project on the eastern edge of downtown Lincoln. The project has revitalized the former Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph campus at 21st, L and K streets, as well as other areas north of there.

The development is home to offices of Nelnet and Allo Communications. Other tenants include The Mill Coffee & Tea, Lotus House of Yoga and Subway. The Lincoln Journal Star also will be moving to the development soon, occupying part of the Telegraph Lofts East building at 200 S. 21st St.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.