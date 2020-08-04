You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln's Spreetail to give $500,000 to nonprofits
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln's Spreetail to give $500,000 to nonprofits

{{featured_button_text}}
spreetail donation

Kwabena Mensah, executive director of Visionary Youth, (left) partnered with Clyde Johnson, community programming manager at Spreetail, to organize volunteers for Visionary Youth’s back-to-school event.

 Spreetail

A Lincoln e-commerce company is giving half a million dollars to nonprofits.

Spreetail, which sells its own products online and also partners with companies including Target, Walmart, Amazon and eBay, said Tuesday that it is spreading the donations across more than a dozen mostly local organizations this month.

The company, which is based at Nebraska Innovation Campus, asked its employees in June to do projects to nominate companies they believed deserved donations.

“We encouraged team members to submit ideas that Spreetail is uniquely positioned to do — such as purchasing products, providing a unique service, or motivating others to give and do more, said Brett Thome, Spreetail's CEO

The company pledged to donate $1,000 for each of its roughly 500 employees.

“Our goal is to make the biggest impact while funding as many ideas as possible. We want to avoid simply writing a check to nonprofits," Thome said.

More than 90 Lincoln firms got at least $1 million from PPP

The largest donation, $102,500, is going to Visionary Youth, a Lincoln organization created by Kwabena Mensah, owner of Oasis Barbershops, which provides free haircuts, backpacks, clothing and other supplies to low-income children.

Spreetail also is giving $85,000 to the Malone Center and $50,000 to the I Be Black Girl Collective in Omaha. 

Its pledged donations so far add up to about $400,000, and the company said it is continuing to evaluate candidates for the additional $100,000 in donations.

Lincoln-based Spreetail rolls out new e-commerce site
We Are One Cookout to feed Lincoln protest marchers Saturday

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News