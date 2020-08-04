Lincoln's Spreetail to give $500,000 to nonprofits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln e-commerce company is giving half a million dollars to nonprofits.

Spreetail, which sells its own products online and also partners with companies including Target, Walmart, Amazon and eBay, said Tuesday that it is spreading the donations across more than a dozen mostly local organizations this month.

The company, which is based at Nebraska Innovation Campus, asked its employees in June to do projects to nominate companies they believed deserved donations.

“We encouraged team members to submit ideas that Spreetail is uniquely positioned to do — such as purchasing products, providing a unique service, or motivating others to give and do more, said Brett Thome, Spreetail's CEO

The company pledged to donate $1,000 for each of its roughly 500 employees.

“Our goal is to make the biggest impact while funding as many ideas as possible. We want to avoid simply writing a check to nonprofits," Thome said.

The largest donation, $102,500, is going to Visionary Youth, a Lincoln organization created by Kwabena Mensah, owner of Oasis Barbershops, which provides free haircuts, backpacks, clothing and other supplies to low-income children.