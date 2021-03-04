Lincoln's Olsson buying Arizona firm

Lincoln-based engineering firm Olsson said it plans to acquire a small Arizona-based firm.

Premier Engineering Corp., based in Chandler, Arizona, offers engineering design and land survey services and has 32 employees.

Brad Strittmatter, Olsson’s CEO, said the company has been looking to expand its footprint in Arizona for about 20 years and believes it has found the perfect fit with Premier Engineering.

“Premier’s services align well with our services, and they are well respected by their clients,” Strittmatter said. “We believe joining forces will be a win-win for serving clients well and allowing employees additional development opportunities to grow their careers.”

The acquisition is anticipated to close on March 22, when Premier will become Olsson & Premier. On Jan. 1, the company will fully take on the Olsson name. It will be Olsson's second office in the Phoenix area.

Terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

