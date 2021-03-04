 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln's Olsson buying Arizona firm
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln's Olsson buying Arizona firm

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln-based engineering firm Olsson said it plans to acquire a small Arizona-based firm.

Premier Engineering Corp., based in Chandler, Arizona, offers engineering design and land survey services and has 32 employees.

Brad Strittmatter, Olsson’s CEO, said the company has been looking to expand its footprint in Arizona for about 20 years and believes it has found the perfect fit with Premier Engineering.

“Premier’s services align well with our services, and they are well respected by their clients,” Strittmatter said. “We believe joining forces will be a win-win for serving clients well and allowing employees additional development opportunities to grow their careers.”

The acquisition is anticipated to close on March 22, when Premier will become Olsson & Premier. On Jan. 1, the company will fully take on the Olsson name. It will be Olsson's second office in the Phoenix area.

Terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

Business logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News