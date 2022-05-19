Lincoln's NRC Health adds Microsoft exec to its board

NRC Health on Thursday announced the appointment of a Microsoft executive to its board of directors.

The publicly traded Lincoln company that provides health care performance and measurement services, said Parul Bhandari, Microsoft's director of partner strategy for worldwide media and communications, has joined its board.

"Parul is an accomplished technology leader who brings a wealth of expertise on leveraging data and AI for positive impact to her new board role," said NRC Health CEO Michael Hays. "Her experience driving industry solutions and engaging in digital transformation initiatives are central to serving our NRC Health partners."

Bhandari has held various leadership roles at Microsoft since joining the company in 2012. She previously worked for management consulting firm Acelsior.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.