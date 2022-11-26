Lincoln's local business celebrates Small Business Saturday

Aria Rose Bath Co. turned around from Black Friday to celebrate Small Business Saturday.

"We've been super busy" said Deimante Bronson, owner of the small shop on 48th Street near Old Cheney Road.

According to its website, Aria Rose was created with "good intentions and a dream of clean products that are safe for the whole family."

"We are Lincoln-based, we make everything from scratch," said Bronson, who goes by Dee. "We make clean ingredients, home and body care, all the good-smelling things."

Aria Rose recently celebrated six years in business. For Small Business Saturday, customers got free lotion and sugar scrubs with larger purchases.

Deals could be found throughout the store, from a shelf of soaps marked as much as 90% off to free macarons from Whisk, and lavender with every purchase.

Small Business Saturday has been a focus for Lincoln in recent years.

After the success of the Shop the Blocks event last week, Downtown Lincoln Association CEO Todd Ogden was ecstatic.

"Downtown and our city would be nothing without our unique local businesses," Ogden said.

Bronson agreed.

"Lincoln really does show up for their small businesses," she said. "We always chat with our customers, and they always have a long list of local businesses that they'll be stopping by next."

Aria Rose is planning a pop-up shop at two upcoming holiday markets, where the focus will be local business. On Dec. 10-11, The Bay is hosting Love the Locals at 2005 Y St., and Wax Buffalo is hosting the Winter Market on O Street on Dec. 4 under the viaduct, which will include local shopping, food and Christmas lights.

With holiday shopping just getting started for many, Bronson said shopping small is what's best for the community.

"Going to the small businesses is what matters most," she said. "Keeping the money in the community, supporting actual people who do a happy dance after each transaction."