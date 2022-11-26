 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

Lincoln's local business celebrates Small Business Saturday

  • 0
Dee Bronson

Dee Bronson, owner of Aria Rose Bath Co., celebrated Small Business Saturday with giveaways and deals on local products.

Aria Rose Bath Co. turned around from Black Friday to celebrate Small Business Saturday.

"We've been super busy" said Deimante Bronson, owner of the small shop on 48th Street near Old Cheney Road.

According to its website, Aria Rose was created with "good intentions and a dream of clean products that are safe for the whole family."

"We are Lincoln-based, we make everything from scratch," said Bronson, who goes by Dee. "We make clean ingredients, home and body care, all the good-smelling things."

Aria Rose small business saturday

Aria Rose Bath Co. hosted sales and giveaways for Small Business Saturday.

Aria Rose recently celebrated six years in business. For Small Business Saturday, customers got free lotion and sugar scrubs with larger purchases.

Deals could be found throughout the store, from a shelf of soaps marked as much as 90% off to free macarons from Whisk, and lavender with every purchase.

People are also reading…

Small Business Saturday has been a focus for Lincoln in recent years.

After the success of the Shop the Blocks event last week, Downtown Lincoln Association CEO Todd Ogden was ecstatic.

"Downtown and our city would be nothing without our unique local businesses," Ogden said.

Aria Rose

Aria Rose Bath Co. offers a variety of home and body care products, all made in small batches locally.

Bronson agreed.

"Lincoln really does show up for their small businesses," she said. "We always chat with our customers, and they always have a long list of local businesses that they'll be stopping by next."

Aria Rose is planning a pop-up shop at two upcoming holiday markets, where the focus will be local business. On Dec. 10-11, The Bay is hosting Love the Locals at 2005 Y St., and Wax Buffalo is hosting the Winter Market on O Street on Dec. 4 under the viaduct, which will include local shopping, food and Christmas lights.

December holiday markets are around the corner

With holiday shopping just getting started for many, Bronson said shopping small is what's best for the community.

"Going to the small businesses is what matters most," she said. "Keeping the money in the community, supporting actual people who do a happy dance after each transaction."

Lincoln candle company opening second location, planning holiday market
Lincoln residents encouraged to shop at local retailers this holiday
Everything holly jolly: A holiday guide to shows, music and lights in the Lincoln area

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or dbennett@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @DamonJBennett

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

From Grand Island, Damon is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Damon is a local reporting intern, in his first year with the Journal Star.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk is still the world's richest man despite losing $100 billion in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News