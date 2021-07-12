Lincoln's Husker Headquarters has new owner

A Husker apparel store that's been a downtown staple for more than 20 years has a new owner.

Husker Headquarters, which had been locally owned since it opened in September 2000, has been sold to Alumni Hall Stores, a Knoxville, Tennessee-based retailer that specializes in selling college athletic apparel.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Husker Headquarters will be only the second store in Alumni Hall's footprint that's outside the Southeast. The company has a store in Lansing, Michigan, but otherwise, its roughly two dozen stores are concentrated in Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference states.

Many of its stores are in college towns, including Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Gainesville, Florida, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Clemson, South Carolina.

Chelsea Lane, director of marketing for Alumni Hall Stores, said the company sees "great potential with the Lincoln market and the Nebraska fanbase."

Husker Headquarters opened its original store at 1120 P St., and that's one of two locations Alumni Hall Stores will inherit. The other is at 5631 S. 56th St.