 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln's Habitat ReStore is moving to Edgewood
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln's Habitat ReStore is moving to Edgewood

  • Updated
  • 0
7 day furniture

Habitat for Humanity's ReStore will be moving into the former 7 Day Furniture location at 5901 S. 56th St.

 7 Day Furniture website

Lincoln Habitat for Humanity's ReStore will be moving to a new location.

The store, which sells discounted building materials, appliances and new and gently used furniture, will open in March in the former 7 Day Furniture location at the Edgewood shopping center at 5901 S. 56th St.

Habitat for Humanity said in a news release that the new location will allow the store to sell a larger selection of home improvement items in a location that's easier to find that its current location at 4630 Y St. An official opening date will be announced mid-March.

Habitat uses the proceeds from ReStore sales to help pay for its mission of building affordable homes in Lancaster County.

Donations of store supplies are now being accepted. Needed items include: appliances, cabinets, furniture, building materials and home decor. Donations can be dropped off at 4630 Y St., or a pickup can be scheduled by calling 402-464-0010.

The former 7 Day Furniture location has been mostly vacant since the store moved to a new building at 2240 Fletcher Ave. in February 2020. Rush Market, an Omaha-based pop-up furniture store, occupied the space for a few months in 2020.

Development could bring grocery store to southeast Lincoln
Retail Roundup: Omaha pet food store to open to Lincoln
Outdoors retailer REI to open store at Nebraska Crossing
Former Sears building in Lincoln set for redevelopment that includes partial demolition

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. consumer prices rise by most in nearly 40 years

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News