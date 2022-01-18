Lincoln's Habitat ReStore is moving to Edgewood

Lincoln Habitat for Humanity's ReStore will be moving to a new location.

The store, which sells discounted building materials, appliances and new and gently used furniture, will open in March in the former 7 Day Furniture location at the Edgewood shopping center at 5901 S. 56th St.

Habitat for Humanity said in a news release that the new location will allow the store to sell a larger selection of home improvement items in a location that's easier to find that its current location at 4630 Y St. An official opening date will be announced mid-March.

Habitat uses the proceeds from ReStore sales to help pay for its mission of building affordable homes in Lancaster County.

Donations of store supplies are now being accepted. Needed items include: appliances, cabinets, furniture, building materials and home decor. Donations can be dropped off at 4630 Y St., or a pickup can be scheduled by calling 402-464-0010.

The former 7 Day Furniture location has been mostly vacant since the store moved to a new building at 2240 Fletcher Ave. in February 2020. Rush Market, an Omaha-based pop-up furniture store, occupied the space for a few months in 2020.

