 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lincoln's Gateway Mall sold for $51.5 million

  • Updated
  • 0
Gateway Mall, 4.30

Gateway Mall has been sold to a company that owns malls in Sioux City and Sioux Falls.

 Journal Star file photo

Lincoln's largest mall apparently has a new owner.

Gateway Mall now shows up on the website of Washington Prime Group, a company that owns nearly 90 malls across the country, including several in the Midwest. Among its holdings are Southern Hills Mall in Sioux City, Iowa, Empire East in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. It also owns two malls in the Kansas City area.

Washington Prime Group is majority owned by investment firm SVPGlobal, which rescued the company from bankruptcy last year.

According to a local real estate transfer filed earlier this month, a company called Gateway Mall Propco LLC purchased the mall for $51.5 million. The address listed for that company is the same one as SVPGlobal.

Gateway Mall General Manager Chad Becwar referred a request for comment to the mall's new owners, who could not be reached Monday morning.

Gateway had been owned since 2012 by Starwood Capital Group, which bought the mall from Westfield, an Australian company.

People are also reading…

Starwood, which went on a mall-buying spree several years ago and at one point was the fifth-largest mall owner in the U.S., sold a number of its malls after the pandemic and also defaulted on some others.

Gateway was one of only a handful it still owned, although the mall was actually being managed by a company called JLL.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Northeast Lincoln store to close

Northeast Lincoln store to close

Saturday was the last day for Franklin's Treasures and Treats in the Meadowlane Shopping Center at 70th and Vine streets, although it plans to reopen Wednesday for a closing sale.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mastercard to begin trial tech program where you pay with your face

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News