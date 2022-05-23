Lincoln's Gateway Mall sold for $51.5 million

Lincoln's largest mall apparently has a new owner.

Gateway Mall now shows up on the website of Washington Prime Group, a company that owns nearly 90 malls across the country, including several in the Midwest. Among its holdings are Southern Hills Mall in Sioux City, Iowa, Empire East in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. It also owns two malls in the Kansas City area.

Washington Prime Group is majority owned by investment firm SVPGlobal, which rescued the company from bankruptcy last year.

According to a local real estate transfer filed earlier this month, a company called Gateway Mall Propco LLC purchased the mall for $51.5 million. The address listed for that company is the same one as SVPGlobal.

Gateway Mall General Manager Chad Becwar referred a request for comment to the mall's new owners, who could not be reached Monday morning.

Gateway had been owned since 2012 by Starwood Capital Group, which bought the mall from Westfield, an Australian company.

Starwood, which went on a mall-buying spree several years ago and at one point was the fifth-largest mall owner in the U.S., sold a number of its malls after the pandemic and also defaulted on some others.

Gateway was one of only a handful it still owned, although the mall was actually being managed by a company called JLL.

