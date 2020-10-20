 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln's Cobbler Inn meets wrecking ball
View Comments
editor's pick featured

Lincoln's Cobbler Inn meets wrecking ball

{{featured_button_text}}
Cobbler Inn, 10.19

An excavator tears down the old Cobbler Inn at 4800 W. O St. on Monday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

A hotel that long greeted travelers entering Lincoln from the west was demolished Monday.

The Cobbler Inn, 4800 W. O St., was built in 1986 alongside Shoemaker's Truck Stop, and both businesses closed last year.

Crete Carrier Corp., which has its headquarters directly to the west, now owns the site right along O Street at the Northwest 48th Street exit off Interstate 80.

Cobbler Inn, 10.19

MOTEL NO MORE

An excavator tears down the old Cobbler Inn at 4800 W. O St. on Monday. The motel and the former Shoemakers truck stop are being demolished to clear the site for future development.

Tonn Ostergard, the company's chairman and CEO, told the Journal Star last month that it envisions the area will become some sort of private development that would serve the company's drivers and other employees, as well as the growing northwest Lincoln area.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Cobbler Inn, 10.19

An excavator tears down the old Cobbler Inn at 4800 W. O St. on Monday.
Crete Carrier buys original Shoemaker's site, plans demolition
Original Shoemaker's location, Cobbler Inn closed; property for sale
Don Shoemaker, who founded Shoemaker's with brothers, dies

10 tallest buildings in Lincoln

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and has worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News