Lincoln's Cobbler Inn meets wrecking ball Monday

A hotel that long greeted travelers entering Lincoln from the west was demolished Monday.
The Cobbler Inn, 4800 W. O St., was built in 1986 alongside Shoemaker's Truck Stop, and both businesses closed last year.
Crete Carrier Corp., which has its headquarters directly to the west, now owns the site right along O Street at the Northwest 48th Street exit off Interstate 80.
Tonn Ostergard, the company's chairman and CEO, told the Journal Star last month that it envisions the area will become some sort of private development that would serve the company's drivers and other employees, as well as the growing northwest Lincoln area.
