Lincoln's B&R Stores buys small Missouri chain

Lincoln's B&R Stores has completed its largest-ever acquisition and expanded into a new state.

The owner of Super Saver, Russ's Markets and other brands bought C&R Market, a chain of 10 rural grocery stores in central Missouri. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

C&R Market co-owner Mark Thomas told the NEMOnews Media Group earlier this month that B&R Stores approached him about buying the stores, which had been owned by his family for 65 years.

Marty Jarvis, B&R marketing director, said he didn't know the exact details of the company's interest in C&R Markets, but CEO Pat Raybould "has always been interested in looking for opportunities to grow the company."

For most of its existence, B&R Stores concentrated on expanding its footprint with new stores, mostly in Lincoln, but over the past several years, it has purchased small grocery stores in smaller towns, including Waverly, Beatrice and Glenwood, Iowa.

The C&R Market purchase grows B&R Stores' footprint from 22 stores in Nebraska and Iowa to 32 stores in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri.