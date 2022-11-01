Lincoln's Allo buys KC-based telecom company

Allo Communications on Tuesday announced plans to acquire a Missouri-based telecommunications company.

The Lincoln-based company said it has a deal in place to buy Avid Communications, a Kansas City company that specializes in offering Voice over Internet Protocol phone, internet and cybersecurity services.

Allo said the deal, the terms of which it did not disclose, is scheduled to close sometime before the end of the year.

Avid is one of the Midwest’s largest providers of local cloud-based VoIP phones, and the company also offers network security, managed wireless internet and cloud services for business customers.

“Avid’s 17-year history and expert team will be a valuable addition to Allo's culture and expertise in business service offerings,” Brad Moline, Allo's president, said in a news release.

Avid was founded in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2005 and began servicing customers with 24/7 live customer support in 2006. Since then, the company has signed up thousands of business customers for VoIP phone service. Avid expanded with an office in Des Moines, Iowa, in 2020.

The company will become a subsidiary of Allo and retain its own brand name, management and all 35 current employees.

Allo said service will not change for current Avid customers. Next year, Allo plans to roll out Avid’s expansive business offerings to business customers in all of its markets.