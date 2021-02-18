 Skip to main content
Lincoln's Allo announces plans to serve Wayne
Lincoln's Allo announces plans to serve Wayne

Allo sign

Allo Communications on Thursday announced plans to expand to Wayne.

 Journal Star file photo

Allo Communications this week announced plans for more expansion in Nebraska.

The Lincoln-based telecommunications company said it will bring its internet phone and television services to Wayne.

Allo said the first customers should be connected sometime in May and the entire city should be served by the end of the summer.

Allo has been on an expansion binge over the past few months after Nelnet sold a controlling stake in the company in October for almost $200 million.

Since then, Allo has announced plans to offer service in Fremont and Valentine. It also announced plans in September to expand to Norfolk.

In addition to Lincoln, other communities Allo serves include Hastings and Fort Morgan and Breckenridge, Colorado.

  

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

