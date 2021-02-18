Lincoln's Allo announces plans to serve Wayne

Allo Communications this week announced plans for more expansion in Nebraska.
The Lincoln-based telecommunications company said it will bring its internet phone and television services to Wayne.
Allo said the first customers should be connected sometime in May and the entire city should be served by the end of the summer.
Allo has been on an expansion binge over the past few months after Nelnet sold a controlling stake in the company in October for almost $200 million.
Since then, Allo has announced plans to offer service in Fremont and Valentine. It also announced plans in September to expand to Norfolk.
In addition to Lincoln, other communities Allo serves include Hastings and Fort Morgan and Breckenridge, Colorado.
