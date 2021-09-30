 Skip to main content
Lincoln Young Professionals Group announces Young Leader Awards
Lincoln Young Professionals Group announces Young Leader Awards

The Lincoln Young Professionals Group, an arm of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, has presented its 2021 Young Leader Awards.

The awards, presented annually as part of Young Professionals Week, honor six people between the ages of 21 and 40 and one organization for their contributions to the community.

The awards were announced Thursday night during an awards ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The winners are:

Young Professional of the Year – Yohance Christie, Lincoln city attorney

Young Citizen of the Year – Amanda N. Barker, Beehive Industries

Young Entrepreneur of the Year – Alicia Reisinger, Wax Buffalo

Young Nonprofit Professional of the Year – Laura Uridil, Leadership Lincoln

Emerging Leader of the Year – Aakriti Agrawal, Ameritas and Girls Code Lincoln

Next Generation Workplace – Hausmann Construction

Diversity and Inclusive Excellence – Dr. Amanda Irions, Doane University

