Lincoln woman seeks to overturn city's new regulations for home bakers

Under the new rules, operators pay an annual fee, face health inspections and keep pets and non-toilet-trained children out of the kitchen while food is being prepared.

Lincoln's nonpartisan City Council approved the ordinance on a 4-2 along party lines, becoming the first Nebraska city to pursue such regulations. Democrats signed off on the regulations that Republicans saw as excessive and disadvantaging to local entrepreneurs.

No one testified in opposition to the ordinance at a public hearing on it.

Sales of her sugar cookies and pound cakes by mail and in person have been crippled by the new city ordinance, and she's not willing to apply for a permit, she said in the lawsuit.

"The (ordinance) thus forces Cindy to make an untenable choice: Either comply with an invalid ordinance or forfeit your right to sell cottage foods from home," Harper's attorneys said in the lawsuit. "That is not a choice Cindy should have to make."

City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick on Wednesday said he hadn't reviewed the lawsuit.

He believes the city ordinance complies with and supports the goals of the state law, and these regulations are similar to those required for restaurants, he said.