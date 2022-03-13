Lincoln urgent care center sues billing provider, alleging mishandled claims

A Lincoln urgent care center alleges in a lawsuit that a data breach at the company that handled its billing led to the discovery of a number of claims that went unpaid over several years.

In the suit filed last month in U.S. District Court, Urgent Care Clinic of Lincoln P.C. says that after a ransomware attack on PracticeMax last year, it discovered "a significant number of claims that were either not handled properly, not processed at all or otherwise neglected."

PracticeMax, which is based in Arizona, provides billing, IT, practice management and other services to health care offices. It has a regional office in Lincoln.

The company says in a notice on its website that in May of last year it discovered that ransomware had been installed on some of its systems and that an investigation determined there may have been unauthorized access to its systems between April 17 and May 5.

According to media reports, PracticeMax sent letters to more than 165,000 people whose personal information may have been compromised in the breach. It's not clear whether any of those people are in Nebraska.

The Urgent Care Clinic of Lincoln lawsuit does not link the unpaid claims directly to the ransomware attack. In fact, it says in the lawsuit that some of the claims date as far back as 2019 and could even go back farther than that.

The suit alleges negligence, breach of contract and unjust enrichment by PracticeMax. Though Urgent Care Clinic of Lincoln did not specify an amount of damages it's seeking, it said its losses are "well in excess" of the $75,000 minimum for the case to qualify to be filed in federal court.

Michael Johnson, CEO of PracticeMax, said the company has "successfully processed tens of thousands of claims" for Urgent Care Clinic of Lincoln over a number of years.

"In the case they are claiming issue with a couple of hundred claims, which will have to be evaluated through due process," he said.

