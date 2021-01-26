 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln unemployment rate ticks up in December
View Comments

Lincoln unemployment rate ticks up in December

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln's unemployment rate rose slightly in December, while the state's rate stayed steady.

According to data released Tuesday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the unemployment rate in the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward counties, was 2.9% last month. That was up from 2.7% in November and 2.3% in December 2019.

Nebraska's unemployment rate in December was 3%, the same as it was both in November and December 2019. That tied the state with South Dakota for the lowest rate in the U.S.

Nebraska Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said the state's employment situation has "recovered significantly" since April, when the state unemployment rate hit 8.3% and Lincoln's was 9.3%.

Albin said the state has added back more than 71,000 jobs since April, although Nebraska still had more than 20,000 fewer jobs in December than it did a year ago.

The Lincoln area is down about 3,500 jobs since last December.

Both the local and state unemployment rates remain well below the national rate, which was 6.7% last month, nearly double what it was a year ago.

5 startup firms awarded LaunchLNK grants
Development of WarHorse casino formally begins; complex could be tallest building outside Lincoln's downtown
Nebraska bankruptcy filings plunged in 2020
Business logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News