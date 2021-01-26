Lincoln unemployment rate ticks up in December

Lincoln's unemployment rate rose slightly in December, while the state's rate stayed steady.

According to data released Tuesday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the unemployment rate in the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward counties, was 2.9% last month. That was up from 2.7% in November and 2.3% in December 2019.

Nebraska's unemployment rate in December was 3%, the same as it was both in November and December 2019. That tied the state with South Dakota for the lowest rate in the U.S.

Nebraska Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said the state's employment situation has "recovered significantly" since April, when the state unemployment rate hit 8.3% and Lincoln's was 9.3%.

Albin said the state has added back more than 71,000 jobs since April, although Nebraska still had more than 20,000 fewer jobs in December than it did a year ago.

The Lincoln area is down about 3,500 jobs since last December.

Both the local and state unemployment rates remain well below the national rate, which was 6.7% last month, nearly double what it was a year ago.

