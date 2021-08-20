Lincoln unemployment rate drops below 2%

Lincoln's July unemployment rate dropped below 2% for the first time since at least 1990, while the state's rate hit its lowest level in more than 20 years.

The 1.9% unemployment rate in the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area last month is the lowest recorded in records going back to 1990. The rate hit 2% several months in 1997 and 1998 but never dropped below that level.

The last time the state's unemployment rate was as low as the 2.3% recorded last month was in November 1998. The last time it was lower was April of that same year. Nebraska continued to have the lowest rate in the country in July.

Low unemployment typically is a good thing for the local and state economy. But employers are having trouble filling jobs, and some businesses, particularly restaurants, are cutting back on hours and days of operation because of a lack of staff.

"While the unemployment rate has reached a historical low and the number of filled jobs is up significantly over July of 2020, many employers continue to seek qualified talent,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release.