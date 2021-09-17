Lincoln unemployment rate continues to drop to unheard-of levels

Local and state unemployment rates continued to drop to levels not seen in decades.

According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's unemployment rate was 2.2% in August, while the rate for the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area was 1.7%.

Nebraska's rate fell slightly from its 2.3% rate in July and was down sharply from 4% in August 2020. The Department of Labor said it's the lowest rate recorded in data doing back to 1976.

The Lincoln area's rate fell from 1.9% in July — which already was the lowest rate in at least three decades — and was down from 3.9% a year ago.

Nebraska Commissioner of Labor John Albin said in a news release that the total number of unemployed people in the state is at its lowest level since 1998, while the number of employed people is now back to the level it was prior to the pandemic.

Statewide, there were more than 33,000 more jobs in August than there were in August 2020. In the Lincoln area, there were 7,100 more jobs than there were a year ago.

The local and state unemployment rates remained well below the national rate, which was 5.2% in August. Nebraska's unemployment rate continued to be the lowest in the country.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.