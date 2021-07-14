Lincoln travel agency's plan: Buy a ticket, plant a tree

Airline travel was responsible for more than 900 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, a number that's expected to triple by 2050, according to the United Nations.

Lincoln's Executive Travel believes it has a plan to help reduce the industry's impact on the planet.

The travel management company on Wednesday announced its new ETGreen initiative, which has a goal of planting 1 million trees.

The initiative, which Executive Travel plans to start in September, will plant a tree for every airline ticket bought through the company.

Steve Glenn, who founded the company and is now its chairman, said the plan is to purchase seedlings and either give them to customers to plant or plant them for them if they don't have anywhere to put them.

Glenn said he hopes to partner with local businesses, nonprofits and other organizations to plant trees in areas where they are needed. He also has plans to plant trees on land he owns around Lincoln for what will be called the Glenn Family Forest.

"Planting trees not only helps our environment, but it also helps to beautify the communities in which we live," Glenn said.