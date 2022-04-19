 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Lincoln to get a sixth Dunkin' location

  • 0
29th and O

The site of a former Village Inn at 29th and O streets, shown here in 2017, will be redeveloped into a Dunkin' location.

 Lancaster County Assessor

A vacant restaurant site in central Lincoln will become the city's sixth Dunkin' location.

Bryce Bares, who is the franchisee for all the Dunkin' locations in Lincoln, confirmed that he plans to build one at the site of the former Village Inn at 29th and O streets.

Bares said he will be building a small strip mall on the site with Dunkin' as one of the tenants. He did not provide any other details and said he does not yet have a timeline for construction.

The location was the site of the city's first Village Inn restaurant, which opened in 1969. It operated until early 2018, when the chain closed it, and the building has been vacant ever since.

Bares' company bought it in December for $600,000.

Bares opened Lincoln's first Dunkin' in 2014 at 27th Street and Old Cheney Road. He also opened locations at 84th Street and Old Cheney Road and 84th and O streets in 2015, in Love Library on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus in 2016, and last year at the library on UNL's East Campus.

People are also reading…

Former Lincoln Valentino's buffet location to become medical clinic
Scooter's plans a coffee drive-thru at 10th and Van Dorn
Hy-Vee liquor store to open next week in Lincoln
Biz Buzz: Burrito Express down but not out?

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Raymond boy leads burgeoning bee business

Raymond boy leads burgeoning bee business

Braxton Bertsch is known on Facebook as the Lil’ Worker B. And with the help of his mom, Jill, his sister Kennedy, and his dad, Thad, he’s the boss of his own beekeeping business.

Johnson Lake brewery Canyon Lakes building a reputation

Johnson Lake brewery Canyon Lakes building a reputation

The brewery and restaurant stayed busy through the pandemic and all year long, although business in the summertime typically doubles. Diners can enjoy a different food special each week such as soup or Rocky Mountain oysters. 

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do with a tax refund and what to avoid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News