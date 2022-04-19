Lincoln to get a sixth Dunkin' location

A vacant restaurant site in central Lincoln will become the city's sixth Dunkin' location.

Bryce Bares, who is the franchisee for all the Dunkin' locations in Lincoln, confirmed that he plans to build one at the site of the former Village Inn at 29th and O streets.

Bares said he will be building a small strip mall on the site with Dunkin' as one of the tenants. He did not provide any other details and said he does not yet have a timeline for construction.

The location was the site of the city's first Village Inn restaurant, which opened in 1969. It operated until early 2018, when the chain closed it, and the building has been vacant ever since.

Bares' company bought it in December for $600,000.

Bares opened Lincoln's first Dunkin' in 2014 at 27th Street and Old Cheney Road. He also opened locations at 84th Street and Old Cheney Road and 84th and O streets in 2015, in Love Library on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus in 2016, and last year at the library on UNL's East Campus.

