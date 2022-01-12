Lincoln tire chain has new owner

A longtime Lincoln business has a new owner.

T.O. Haas Tire & Auto, which opened its first store in Lincoln in 1947, was purchased last month by Sun Auto Tire & Service. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sun Auto, which is based in Tucson, Arizona, has been expanding over the past few years through acquisitions. T.O. Haas was one of 11 automotive service brands it bought in 2021.

T.O Haas, which has seven locations in Lincoln and 24 overall in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas, will continue to operate under its existing name, and local employees were retained.

“We believe in the value of each acquisition and understand the strong history that accompanies them," Chris Gorman, Sun Auto's vice president of business development, said in a news release. "Leveraging the power of local brands and retaining the employees, combined with investing in systems and bringing purchasing power, we add to their success and their local reputation."

