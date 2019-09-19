A local thrift shop has moved to a new location and plans a grand opening Saturday.
Bud's Thrift Shoppe, which sells items to raise money for Bridges to Hope, recently moved from its location at 3107 S. Sixth St., next to the Bridges to Hope, to 2226 O St.
It is hosting a grand reopening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Lunch will be provided by Pepe's Bistro for a minimum donation of $5 and there will be entertainment by The Greasers.
Bridges to Hope provides clothing, furniture, household items and personal care items to men and women who have been incarcerated.