The CEO of a tech company formerly based in Lincoln has been indicted on suspicion of four counts of unlawful intrusion into a protected computer.
Jonathan Manzi, 28, turned himself in on an arrest warrant in the case filed in U.S. District Court last month and he was released with conditions pending trial.
Manzi appeared at a hearing Sept. 10 with attorney Justin Kalemkiarian, who entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.
The indictment alleges that on July 1, 2017, and again July 2, 2017, Manzi accessed an individual's Google email account and a Dropbox account for Wepa Inc., a competitor, both for the purpose of commercial advantage and private financial gain and that the value of the information obtained exceeded $5,000.
Manzi is the CEO for Ink Labs Inc., which makes printing kiosks primarily used at universities, and at Beyond Protocol, a tech company.
Wepa took over cloud-based printing services at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln last year after a contract with Ink Labs was not renewed.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said if Manzi is found guilty, the maximum penalty on each charge is up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Monday, Manzi's attorney, John Berry, said: "Mr. Manzi pleaded not guilty. He steadfastly maintains that he did not commit any crimes and he looks forward to his day in court."
Ink Labs moved its headquarters to Lincoln in 2017 after a successful pilot test of its smart printing station at UNL led to the company receiving millions of dollars in venture capital from local investors.
However, after what Manzi called a hostile takeover attempt by some of the investors last year, he moved Ink Labs headquarters back to San Francisco. It's unclear if the company still has any presence in Lincoln.