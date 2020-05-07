You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln tech company adapts software to help meatpacking plants with COVID-19 tracking
BIZ-CORONAVIRUS-MEAT-TYSON-KC

Workers trim beef at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Dakota City, Neb. in 2012. Tyson, workers now wear protective masks and stand between plastic dividers to create separation between workers because of the coronavirus outbreak.

 Keith Myers, Kansas City Star

A Lincoln company has updated its food safety software product to help in the battle against COVID-19 outbreaks at meat processing facilities.

Presage Analytics, which provides software to food and beverage manufacturers to help them manage safety and quality, has announced the release of a COVID-19 traceability module to its software package.

The company said in a news release that the update will allow meatpacking companies and other food processors to implement and track best practices for dealing with COVID-19 that are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“When I saw the number of cases growing at meat processing facilities in Nebraska and neighboring states, I knew that we had to do what we could to help keep workers safe,” Gwyn Evans, Presage's product director, said.

Presage piloted the original software, which tracks microbial counts on production lines and uses predictive analysis to identify areas that need decontamination, at the Smart Chicken processing plant in Waverly.

The company said its COVID-19 module provides expanded tracing capabilities, helping ensure worker and facility safety during the pandemic. It uses a mobile-friendly interface to help facilities screen employees and visitors based on CDC guidelines, and it also allows companies to track sanitation and incidents throughout the facility to map and visualize the movement of employees.

"We moved our team as quickly as possible to start coming up with solutions to help keep workers safe on production lines for our state and our community,” said Presage President Matthew Wegener.

He said there is a multi-site bottling facility in Canada using some of the contact-tracing reporting, "and they are very pleased."

Wegener said Presage is doing training with other companies and is in the process of rolling out the new capabilities, but industries are moving slowly.

"We do have another meat processor in the state of Nebraska that is using Presage throughout their food safety and quality assurance processes, but they are overwhelmed at the moment and we've struggled to get feedback from them yet."

Such ability could be vital to plants trying to contain cases and prevent outbreaks, as well as to closed ones that are working on reopening. Three Nebraska meatpacking plants have closed in the past week, and several others have had to operate at reduced capacity because of employee absences.

In a letter released Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue directed meat and poultry processing plants to implement recommendations from the CDC and Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and he directed plants that are closed to submit written documentation to the USDA explaining their plans for implementing the recommendations and reopening as soon as possible.

NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall
  • Alex Lantz
  • Updated

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

