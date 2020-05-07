Lincoln tech company adapts software to help meatpacking plants with COVID-19 tracking

"We moved our team as quickly as possible to start coming up with solutions to help keep workers safe on production lines for our state and our community,” said Presage President Matthew Wegener.

He said there is a multi-site bottling facility in Canada using some of the contact-tracing reporting, "and they are very pleased."

Wegener said Presage is doing training with other companies and is in the process of rolling out the new capabilities, but industries are moving slowly.

"We do have another meat processor in the state of Nebraska that is using Presage throughout their food safety and quality assurance processes, but they are overwhelmed at the moment and we've struggled to get feedback from them yet."

Such ability could be vital to plants trying to contain cases and prevent outbreaks, as well as to closed ones that are working on reopening. Three Nebraska meatpacking plants have closed in the past week, and several others have had to operate at reduced capacity because of employee absences.