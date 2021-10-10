Lincoln surgery centers consolidating to one location

"We decided rather than put a bunch of money into that (building), we'd rather move it to the campus here," he said.

Combining operations at one location also creates efficiencies such as being able to share staff, which reduces costs, Linafelter said.

He said it's not yet been decided what will be done with the building at 625 S. 70th St., which they own.

The addition of the second surgery center isn't the only expansion going on at the Surgical Hospital campus.

The hospital also has a contract in place to buy nearly 4 acres across the street and to the south that is home to Connecting Point Church, a daycare and a house.

Lincoln Surgical Hospital plans to tear down the house to make room for a parking lot with 261 stalls as part of a first phase.

The church and daycare will remain for now — the church for up to 15 months and the daycare for up to 39 months — but the hospital eventually plans to use the space once it is vacated.

Linafelter said it's likely the church building will be remodeled to house some of the hospital's offices, which are spread out across the campus as well as four buildings in the office park directly to the north.

