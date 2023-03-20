Rocket Fizz, the store known for selling unique types of candy and soda, has announced plans to close.

In a Facebook post, the store said the decision to close was due to a tight labor market and the need to start downsizing store numbers as the owners near retirement.

Rocket Fizz, which is at SouthPointe Pavilions, originally opened at 1501 Pine Lake Road in 2009, the first one of the stores outside of its home market in California.

Damian Barton, the man who owned the Lincoln franchise at the time, eventually opened a second Lincoln location and two in Omaha, but they all closed within two years of opening.

He sold the store in 2013 to Jeff Sindelar, a native Nebraskan who also owned stores in Colorado.

Sindelar moved the store to a location in The Railyard, across the street from Pinnacle Bank Arena, in 2014, and then he moved to SouthPointe in 2019.

The store's Facebook post said it doesn't have a set closing date and expects to be open until mid-April. It said it will honor any gift certificates while it is still open.

"We want to thank all of our current and and former employees, which has included a lot of family and friends over the years," the post said. "We could not have done it without your help!"

