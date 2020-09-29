Lincoln Startup Week to be virtual this year

Lincoln's Techstars Startup Week is going virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The five-day celebration of entrepreneurship and technology runs from Oct. 5-Oct. 9 and will be totally online.

The themes of this year’s presenters are collaboration and innovation, entrepreneurship, social justice, looking forward to future opportunities and tech.

“We are thrilled to offer Lincoln Startup Week in a virtual format this year, Christina Oldfather, director of innovation and entrepreneurship for the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, said in a news release.

"The economic challenges created by the pandemic have made it more important than ever to connect people with opportunities around entrepreneurship. The online conference will make it easy for anyone to connect, learn, and explore that opportunity to start something new.”

Just as in past years, the event will kick off with a networking event, this time virtually.

Oldfather said the rest of the week will include online sessions on topics that include starting a business and collaborating with other entrepreneurs. There also will be a business showcase from The Combine, an AgriFood incubator based at Nebraska Innovation Campus.