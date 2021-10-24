 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Startup Week starts Monday
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln Startup Week starts Monday

  • 0

For the second year in a row, Lincoln's Startup Week will have a virtual element.

Last year, the week-long celebration of entrepreneurship was held totally online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, there will be a mix of in-person and virtual events.

In-person events include a kickoff party on Monday, a fireside chat with Nebraska Director for Economic Development Tony Goins and the grand finale of the Turbine Flats Martini Competition. Virtual opportunities to participate include a showcase from The Combine Food and Ag Tech program and a live recording of the Inside Outside podcast Q&A with Dave Parker, author of Trajectory Startup.

oldfather

Christina Oldfather

“After doing a 100% virtual Startup Week last year, we heard from several people that it removed barriers and allowed them to participate and engage in events when they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to due to work, schedules, family, travel, etc.,” said Christina Oldfather, director of innovation and entrepreneurship for the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development.

“This influenced our decision to create in-person and hybrid opportunities this year, to get the best of both worlds,” she said.

To view this year’s schedule and register for Startup Week events, visit https://lincoln.startupweek.co/.

Report: Nebraska headed for record venture capital haul
Venture fund formed to invest in Nebraska-based ag startups
Haymarket tech company moving to other downtown Lincoln location

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Democrats Split on Multiple Issues in Biden’s Economic Agenda

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News