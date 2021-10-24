Lincoln Startup Week starts Monday

For the second year in a row, Lincoln's Startup Week will have a virtual element.

Last year, the week-long celebration of entrepreneurship was held totally online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, there will be a mix of in-person and virtual events.

In-person events include a kickoff party on Monday, a fireside chat with Nebraska Director for Economic Development Tony Goins and the grand finale of the Turbine Flats Martini Competition. Virtual opportunities to participate include a showcase from The Combine Food and Ag Tech program and a live recording of the Inside Outside podcast Q&A with Dave Parker, author of Trajectory Startup.

“After doing a 100% virtual Startup Week last year, we heard from several people that it removed barriers and allowed them to participate and engage in events when they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to due to work, schedules, family, travel, etc.,” said Christina Oldfather, director of innovation and entrepreneurship for the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development.

“This influenced our decision to create in-person and hybrid opportunities this year, to get the best of both worlds,” she said.