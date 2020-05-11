Lincoln startup raises $1.5 million

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lincoln-based startup that helps truck drivers get paid faster has announced a $1.5 million venture capital investment.

Basic Block co-founder and CEO Taylor Monks said in an announcement on medium.com that the company received seed money from a number of investors, including AOL founder Steve Case's Rise of the Rest Revolution Fund. Silicon Valley fund Emergent Ventures led the investment round, and InvestNebraska also participated. The investment follows a $675,000 pre-seed investment last summer.

Basic Block's product is a mobile app that enables faster payments for truck drivers. The app essentially streamlines the collection of paperwork for invoicing, allowing drivers to get paid in less than a day in many cases, compared with the industry standard of 30-90 days.

Monks said the coronavirus pandemic has actually increased demand for Basic Block's app, as drivers are looking for ways to reduce contact with others and cut down on the number of physical documents they have to handle.

