Lincoln startup gets $1.2 million investment

A Lincoln company that uses technology to make nitrogen fertilization more efficient has received more than $1 million from investors.

Sentinel Fertigation, the brainchild of founder Jackson Stansell, announced Wednesday that it has received an initial $1.2 million seed investment from a group of investors that includes Invest Nebraska, Burlington Capital Ag-Venture and the Nebraska Angels.

Stansell, an Alabama native who came to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pursue advanced degrees in agricultural and biological systems engineering, developed the company out of research he did for his master's degree.

"Jackson Stansell leading Sentinel Fertigation is a perfect example of Nebraska entrepreneurs developing solutions that help farmers across the Midwest," Stephanie Luebbe, executive director of the Nebraska Angels, said in a news release. "The market is prime for a solution like this right now and we're bullish on what Jackson can accomplish and learn this growing season."

Seed funding is typically the first investment a company receives from outside investors. Sentinel Fertigation, which had previously received $25,000 investments from the UNL student venture fund and the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development's LaunchLNK program, said it will use the current investment to complete software development, execute initial imagery contracts and hire additional staff.

The company will be working with Midwest farmers in a paid pilot program this summer.

"Our paid pilot program this summer is the first step to our system making a significant impact at scale," Stansell said in the news release. "I am excited about the team we have begun assembling and working with them to make Sentinel the leader in fertigation management.”

