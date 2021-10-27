Lincoln small-business owner promotes self-acceptance through e-commerce site

In 2017, Nia Patterson bought a bathing suit for the first time in five years, the first two-piece since childhood.
After getting out of treatment for an eating disorder in 2017, Patterson began the journey to body positivity while simultaneously going viral on social media.
“I was, like, I'm gonna try on a bathing suit … I'm gonna try on a two-piece," Patterson said. "And if it looked horrible, it looked horrible. And that was fine. And, you know, I put it on, and I was, like, ‘OK, like, I look kind of cute.’”
Patterson posted the picture on Instagram, detailing the significance of the personal milestone.
“I think there was one influencer who reposted it to their page, and then it kind of just went viral from there.”
The post ended up on Yahoo News and countless online articles.
“It was just kind of weird," Patterson said. "I didn't expect that to happen. But also really cool.”
Fast-forward to the present day. The 29-year-old Lincoln resident is the owner of Nia Patterson Designs, a company that has numerous creative operations, such as social media marketing, podcasting and art.
Patterson's main operation is Self Love Tool Chest, an e-commerce business that sells validating products such as enamel pins, stickers and original art.
“My goal is to have people know that they're not alone," Patterson said. "And also bring little moments of joy and validation to people.”
However, such a creative path was not the original plan for Patterson, who went to college in California and wanted to go into the medical field. But after dealing with mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and complex PTSD, Patterson decided it ultimately was not a good fit. After trying a couple of other things, she began journaling while going to treatment for an eating disorder in 2017.
“Nia is very giving of her story and experiences and is willing to share that with others to help them recover,” friend Ayesha King said.
Patterson's Instagram account, which has the username “The Friend I Never Wanted,” boasts more than 27,000 followers. She began sharing stories others could relate to and from there created products for Self Love Tool Chest.
“It was then that I started thinking up ideas of what I could create for people struggling with anxiety, depression, OCD, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, and so many other debilitating mental illnesses,” Patterson said. “I started creating products that said what I needed to hear at the time.”
Patterson has launched a multitude of different products on the site, such as Fat Yoga Babe enamel pins, mental health stickers, Black Lives Matter enamel pins and many other products.
“I found that what resonates with me resonates with so many other people who also need to hear those same reminders and those same thoughts," Patterson said. "I mean, it's a capitalist, diet-culture society. We all need to hear a lot of the same validation.”
King said Patterson has the power to make people feel comfortable, letting people know they are not alone in their struggles.
“What’s really great about Nia is she brings people together and has the power to connect people," King said. "She is good about building families and communities wherever she goes."
Patterson works full time running the company's operations and plans on adding to the list of offerings in the future.
“When she puts her mind to doing something, she does it," King said. "She tries it, and I’ve never seen her be unsuccessful yet."
Patterson said it is hard for someone with complex PTSD to dream big, but she would love to be a life coach or a business coach in the future, helping business owners come up with strategies to take their business to the next level while making sure they are taking care of themselves.
“I want people to know that they're capable of things," she said. "They're resilient, they are able to do things that are hard. And so, essentially, the art that I create is to get people to know that they are stronger than they think.”
