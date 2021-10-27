Lincoln small-business owner promotes self-acceptance through e-commerce site

Patterson has launched a multitude of different products on the site, such as Fat Yoga Babe enamel pins, mental health stickers, Black Lives Matter enamel pins and many other products.

“I found that what resonates with me resonates with so many other people who also need to hear those same reminders and those same thoughts," Patterson said. "I mean, it's a capitalist, diet-culture society. We all need to hear a lot of the same validation.”

King said Patterson has the power to make people feel comfortable, letting people know they are not alone in their struggles.

“What’s really great about Nia is she brings people together and has the power to connect people," King said. "She is good about building families and communities wherever she goes."

Patterson works full time running the company's operations and plans on adding to the list of offerings in the future.

“When she puts her mind to doing something, she does it," King said. "She tries it, and I’ve never seen her be unsuccessful yet."