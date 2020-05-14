You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln sign company makes products to help with pandemic
Nanonation's Capacity Control system helps retail stores and other businesses keep track of who is entering and leaving their buildings so they can limit customer numbers.

A Lincoln company that makes digital signage has created two new products to help companies deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Nanonation, which makes digital kiosks and other digital signage and software, this week announced the introduction of the Capacity Control App and Temperature Screening Kiosk.

The Capacity Control App is a software application that helps business owners manage the number of customers in their buildings. Employees use the app on a tablet or mobile device to monitor the flow of customers and a sign at the entrance tells people when they are allowed to enter.

The Temperature Screening Kiosk does exactly what its name implies: an infrared sensor embedded in the structure takes people's temperatures and notifies them if the reading is too high. The product also comes in a smaller tablet version.

Nanonation said in a news release that the new products are ideal for retailers, restaurants, health care facilities, concert and sports venues, and anywhere else that capacity needs to be closely monitored.

The company also said that because it understands the pandemic will end at some point, the products can be reconfigured to make them equally useful for everyday business tasks.

“We are glad to be doing our part in helping reopen America by providing solutions that help businesses keep their customers and employees safer," said Zachary Rustad, Nanonation's vice president of business development. "Capacity Control and Temperature Screening are key elements in ensuring safe reopening and continued business operations over the coming months.”

