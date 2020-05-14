Lincoln sign company makes products to help with pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Lincoln company that makes digital signage has created two new products to help companies deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Nanonation, which makes digital kiosks and other digital signage and software, this week announced the introduction of the Capacity Control App and Temperature Screening Kiosk.

The Capacity Control App is a software application that helps business owners manage the number of customers in their buildings. Employees use the app on a tablet or mobile device to monitor the flow of customers and a sign at the entrance tells people when they are allowed to enter.

The Temperature Screening Kiosk does exactly what its name implies: an infrared sensor embedded in the structure takes people's temperatures and notifies them if the reading is too high. The product also comes in a smaller tablet version.

Nanonation said in a news release that the new products are ideal for retailers, restaurants, health care facilities, concert and sports venues, and anywhere else that capacity needs to be closely monitored.

The company also said that because it understands the pandemic will end at some point, the products can be reconfigured to make them equally useful for everyday business tasks.