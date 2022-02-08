Lincoln senator proposes revenue guarantees for new airline service

In the wake of reduction of Lincoln's airline service following departure of Delta Airlines, Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln has proposed a constitutional amendment that would give the city and the Lincoln Airport the authority to negotiate a minimum revenue guarantee agreement during the first months of new or expanded airline service.
The proposal (LR283CA), which would apply to all nine commercial passenger airports in the state, would need to be approved by Nebraska voters in the November general election to become effective.
During a public hearing last week, Bostar told the Legislature's Revenue Committee that the proposal would give airports "a tool to allow them to remain competitive within the modern air travel industry and provide for future development and expansion of air service critical to the state's economic success."
State Sen. Eliot Bostar District: 29 From: Lincoln
Party: Democratic
"Minimum revenue guarantees offered to airlines during the first months of new or expanded service helps to assure an airline that the effort they make in investing in a community is being met with a commitment from the airport and the community it serves," Bostar said.
Bostar's bill follows on the heels of departure of Delta Airlines from the Lincoln Airport, leaving Lincoln with passenger service solely provided by United Airlines with flights only to Chicago and Denver.
Delta service to Minneapolis ended on Jan. 10.
"LR283CA would permit the voters to determine if airports and communities in Nebraska should be equipped with this important tool to compete for air service in our modern market environment," Bostar told the committee.
"The reality of the air travel industry in 2022 is that airports across the country compete to attract and develop commercial air service," he said.
"To remain competitive, our communities and small-to-medium-sized airports will need access to this near-universally utilized tool."
LR283CA would "simply ask the voters to equip Nebraska's airports with what they need to compete for economically essential service for our communities," Bostar said.
The Lincoln Airport is engaged in a $55 million expansion and renovation of its passenger terminal.
Representatives of the Lincoln Airport Authority, the City of Lincoln, the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Lincoln Independent Business Association testified in support of Bostar's bill.
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Veterans salute the flag during the burial of Air Force veteran Irvin Brown, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
The childhood home of Ronda Foster at Air Park is the last residential building standing in the area. Seen on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne shoots a 2-pointer as Wisconsin's Halle Douglas attempts to block at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
SAVANNAH HAMM Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Nebraska men's basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg instructs the team during the first half of a college basketball game action against Wisconsin, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Lincoln Pius X's Jared Bohrer (2) is defended by Omaha Skutt's Grant Dvorak during the second half of a basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Omaha Skutt. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
A steel worker prepares to set a beam as construction continues on the new Husker football training facility on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, on UNL's City Campus. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Max Graves (R) fills in a coloring sheet alongside Behzad Nazari and staff member Megan Groth during craft time on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Belmont Community Center. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
A person tests the ice at Holmes Lake on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
York's Austin Phinney (left) and Norris' Myles Hoehne compete for a rebound during the second half of a high school basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Norris Middle School. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Norris players, including Sage Burbach (third from left), celebrates a point against York during the second half of a high school basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Norris Middle School. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Chris Mohler of Omaha visits Peter Pan Skate Park on a warm Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 18, 2022. Though Lincoln saw a warm up reaching 59 degrees on Tuesday, colder temperatures will return in the coming days. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. goes up for a layup against Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis at Pinnacle Arena, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
The Belmont Scholars, including fifth grader Yusur Almahdi (second from right), perform the "Teachers March" at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the Nebraska Union. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Millard North's David Harmon guards Lincoln Northeast's Jalen Lang as he pushes towards the basket at Lincoln Northeast high school, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Teacher Emily Lostroh talks with fourth grader Anthony Vu at Campbell Elementary School, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jake Froeschl fights to maintain possession of the ball from Palmyra's Drew Erhart at Beatrice Municipal Auditorium, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Gov. Pete Ricketts makes a thumbs up after delivering his annual State of the State address at Nebraska State Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Kathryn Slattery, pastry chef at Art & Soul, frosts her signature carrot cake on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Pius X wrestlers Sam Andres (left) and Luke Andres pose for a portrait, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Nebraska softball team practices at Bowlin Stadium, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Firefighters respond to a car crashed into the Holiday Inn Express on 9th and O Streets, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga celebrates his three-point shot against Illinois during the first half basketball action, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Nebraska battles Iowa's Sharon Goodman for a loose ball against Iowa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2022. Photo by Jeremy Buss for the Lincoln Journal Star.
Top Journal Star photos for January
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne drives to the basket against Michigan on Jan. 4, 2022. Photo by Jeremy Buss for the Journal Star.
Top Journal Star photos for January
Sen. Tom Brewer reads legislation on the first day of the legislative session on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, on the floor of the Legislature. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Salmon risotto is on the menu at Ollie & Hobbes, 2940 Pine Lake Road. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
A squirrel finds a snack on a cold day at Holmes Lake on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
The remains of a building at Vogt Construction, 11811 Roca Road, smolder on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Waverly's Preston Harms (3) shoots over the Norris defense in a game on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Waverly High School. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Waverly's Anna Clarke (15) protects the ball as Norris's Gracie Kircher (25) tries to steal on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Waverly High School. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Nebraska Game and Parks mascot Kit the Raccoon looks on as Kathryn Romine celebrates winning the grand prize travel trailer in the Your Parks Adventure contest on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Mahoney State Park. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Lincoln Southwest junior Daniel Turner will deliver a monologue from the movie "Just Mercy" at the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Rally and March. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Aria Ferreira of Lincoln, 5, plays in a sea of bubbles during Make Believe Midnight at Lincoln Children's Museum, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Instead of featuring balloons drops, the museum switched to using bubbles this year to celebrate New Year's Eve. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for January
Kelsey Slauson (L) and Terry Twaddell, co-owners of Zen Llama, work in the disc golf store on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in the College View neighborhood. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or
dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.