You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln Sears building to be spruced up, leased out
View Comments
editor's pick alert featured

Lincoln Sears building to be spruced up, leased out

{{featured_button_text}}

The new owner of the former Sears store at Gateway Mall plans to redevelop the building and lease it out to new tenants.

Work is currently going on at the 120,000-square-foot building at 6400 O St., and John Dewhurst, the leasing agent for the property, said it likely will be ready for tenants by the end of the year.

A company called SRB Gateway LLC last month bought the former department store building, a separate building occupied by Red Lobster and a vacant lot, all of which were owned by Sears, for $6.3 million. SRB Gateway LLC has a Dallas-area address, but Dewhurst declined to provide details about the company.

Pier 1 closing its remaining Lincoln store

Sears closed the store last March after the company declared bankruptcy. The retailer had been at Gateway since 1971 and had a presence in Lincoln since 1928.

Dewhurst said the new owner is open to leasing the building to one large user that would take the whole space, but it's more likely it will be divided into smaller spaces and leased out to several different tenants.

Sears building in Lincoln sold; plans unknown

In fact, a brochure for the property put out by Dewhurst's Omaha-based company, Hard Corner LLC, shows the building potentially divided into five retail spaces ranging in size from about about 8,000 square feet to nearly 35,000 square feet.

Dewhurst said there already has been interest in the building from potential tenants, but he declined to name any of them because no leases have been signed.

Lincoln's Forever 21 store closing after all

The redevelopment will be good for Lincoln, he said.

"The developers are excited."

Sears closes for good in Lincoln, ending 90-year run

Lincoln stores that have closed or are slated to close

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News