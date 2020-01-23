Lincoln Sears building to be spruced up, leased out

The new owner of the former Sears store at Gateway Mall plans to redevelop the building and lease it out to new tenants.

Work is currently going on at the 120,000-square-foot building at 6400 O St., and John Dewhurst, the leasing agent for the property, said it likely will be ready for tenants by the end of the year.

A company called SRB Gateway LLC last month bought the former department store building, a separate building occupied by Red Lobster and a vacant lot, all of which were owned by Sears, for $6.3 million. SRB Gateway LLC has a Dallas-area address, but Dewhurst declined to provide details about the company.

Sears closed the store last March after the company declared bankruptcy. The retailer had been at Gateway since 1971 and had a presence in Lincoln since 1928.

Dewhurst said the new owner is open to leasing the building to one large user that would take the whole space, but it's more likely it will be divided into smaller spaces and leased out to several different tenants.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In fact, a brochure for the property put out by Dewhurst's Omaha-based company, Hard Corner LLC, shows the building potentially divided into five retail spaces ranging in size from about about 8,000 square feet to nearly 35,000 square feet.