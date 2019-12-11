You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln's Saro Cider wins national award
Lincoln's Saro Cider wins national award

Saro Cider, 10/1

Saro Cider's Marmara Cider won first place, the Double Gold Award, from Cidercraft Magazine.

 Journal Star file photo

Lincoln's only cidery has won its first major national award.

Saro Cider recently won Cidercraft Magazine's 2019 Double Gold Award in the wood-aged category for its Marmara Cider.

The cider, named for one of the oldest cherry-producing regions in the world, combines tart cherries with Nebraska apple juice and native Nebraska yeast and is aged in whiskey barrels to give it balance between sweetness and dryness.

Saro, which opened last year at 1746 N St., is the second area cidery to win a national award.

Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery of Palmyra was named Grand National Champion at the U.S. Open Cider Championships in Buffalo, New York, last month.

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

