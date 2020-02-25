Lincoln's NRC Health latest company to be hit by cyberattack

According to a report from Comparitech, a website that reviews computer products and services, there have been 172 ransomware attacks just on health care organizations since 2016, including four others in Nebraska.

Doug Rausch, an assistant professor and program director for cybersecurity at Bellevue University, said ransomware use is on the rise, "and one of the reasons is because it works."

Rausch said organizations often just pay the ransom because it can take weeks to restore data -- if they even can restore the data.

He said paying the ransom is risky, because there is no guarantee the perpetrator will restore access to the data, and even if it does, there's no guarantee it won't leave behind malware in the system or steal data.

Ransomware is just one kind of cyberattack that businesses, government agencies and nonprofits are faced with.

Among the most common are "phishing" attacks, in which perpetrators try to get someone to click on a link in an email; hacking into systems and stealing passwords or data; and overwhelming a company or organization's servers to prevent them from being able to conduct their normal business.