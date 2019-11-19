{{featured_button_text}}
Forever 21

Forever 21 opened a store at Gateway Mall in June 2013.

 Journal Star file photo

Lincoln's Forever 21 store will be closing after all.

The store at Gateway Mall was not on an initial list of store closures as part of the fashion retailer's bankruptcy earlier this year, but mall officials said Tuesday that the store will close later this month.

It's unclear whether the Gateway store closure is related to Forever 21's bankruptcy.

Becky Sidles, Gateway's marketing manager, said the mall already has "future development plans" for the space that will be announced after the first of the year.

Forever 21, which specializes in selling inexpensive clothing and accessories that appeal to teens and young adults, opened at Gateway in 2013, taking up 23,000 square feet on the first floor of the former Steve & Barry's location.

Its closure follows the loss of major Gateway Mall tenants Sears and Younkers. Many smaller retailers also have shuttered stores at the mall, including Yankee Candle, Payless ShoeSource and Charlotte Russe.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The Sears and Younkers spaces remain open, although both have hosted temporary "pop-up" stores in recent months. 

Gateway also has added a number of new tenants this year, including Round 1 Entertainment, Dry Goods, Lavelier and Lovette Jewelers.

After Forever 21 shuts its doors at Gateway, there will only be one store left in Nebraska, at Westroads Mall in Omaha. A Forever 21 at the Nebraska Crossing Outlets in Gretna closed earlier this year to make way for a larger Adidas store.

Lincoln stores that have closed or are slated to close

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Load comments