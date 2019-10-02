The Forever 21 Store at Gateway Mall is not among the nearly 180 the chain may close as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
Forever 21 filed a court document Tuesday with a list of 178 stores that could close as part of its bankruptcy filing, although not all of them necessarily will.
The store at Westroads Mall in Omaha also is not on the store closure list.
Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday, hoping to reorganize and renegotiate many of its leases.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
The apparel retailer has said it will continue to accept gift cards, returns and exchanges while it operates in bankruptcy.
Lincoln stores that have closed or are slated to close
Post and Nickel
Shopko
Sears
Gap
Yankee Candle
Beauty Brands
Rogers Jewelers
Crafthouse
Save Best
Lincoln Lighting Center
Black Circle Records
Akin's Natural Foods
Chocolatier Blue
Gamers
Husker Headquarters
Mattress Firm
Banana Republic
Dressbarn
Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!