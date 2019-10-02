{{featured_button_text}}
Forever 21

Forever 21 opened a store at Gateway Mall in June 2013.

 Journal Star file photo

The Forever 21 Store at Gateway Mall is not among the nearly 180 the chain may close as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

Forever 21 filed a court document Tuesday with a list of 178 stores that could close as part of its bankruptcy filing, although not all of them necessarily will.

The store at Westroads Mall in Omaha also is not on the store closure list.

Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday, hoping to reorganize and renegotiate many of its leases.

The apparel retailer has said it will continue to accept gift cards, returns and exchanges while it operates in bankruptcy.

Lincoln stores that have closed or are slated to close

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

