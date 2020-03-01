Lincoln's first kitchen incubator to begin planning with USDA grant

For some entrepreneurs, like Jeff Tezak, having access to a kitchen incubator like Recipe Box would have been very beneficial in the early stages of his business. Tezak is the co-founder of Tiiga, a powdered drink mix made from the African super fruit baobab and electrolytes.

Instead of being able to start his business in a kitchen incubator, Tezak began making his product by contacting companies around Lincoln and asking for help. Recipe Box would provide a rented space for entrepreneurs as well as equipment.

"I didn’t have any of that and had to scrap together things at the beginning," he said.

Even though Tezak didn't have the access to a kitchen incubator when he started his business, he thinks it will be a great advantage to future entrepreneurs.

"I think it allows people who have ideas to test them on a small scale and gives them the option to test their theory," he said. "People have ideas and things they want to try to create and this will only make it easier for them to try to test their ideas."

The benefits of Recipe Box will stretch further than just entrepreneurs, according to Beard.

"I think for Lincoln at large, just learning about different foods and where they come from and having them be grown and produced locally is a good thing," she said.

