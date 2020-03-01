Lincoln's first kitchen incubator to begin planning with USDA grant

Thanks to a grant of almost $90,000, two Lincoln organizations are working to bring the first-ever kitchen incubator to the capital city.
Recipe Box and Community Crops received a USDA planning grant under the Local Food Promotion Program. Recipe Box, the future kitchen incubator, will be a shared, licensed kitchen space where people can rent the space to develop a product.
The incubator aspect of Recipe Box will provide services needed to start a business, like business advisory and legal services, according to Recipe Box founder Collen Beard.
Megan McGuffey, the executive director of Community Crops, said Recipe Box will be beneficial to both local entrepreneurs as well as those who take advantage of the services Community Crops offers.
One of those services is a beginning farmers training program, where new farmers are able to get support in starting their business.
"We see this commercial kitchen and shared incubator kitchen space as one way of helping our entrepreneurs be successful and helping our farmers be successful," McGuffey said. "We see it as part of a healthy local food system is having these sort of kitchen spaces be accessible to the broader community."
With the grant, Beard said she and McGuffey will start a survey to see what the needs of Lincoln are in terms of a kitchen incubator.
For some entrepreneurs, like Jeff Tezak, having access to a kitchen incubator like Recipe Box would have been very beneficial in the early stages of his business. Tezak is the co-founder of Tiiga, a powdered drink mix made from the African super fruit baobab and electrolytes.
Instead of being able to start his business in a kitchen incubator, Tezak began making his product by contacting companies around Lincoln and asking for help. Recipe Box would provide a rented space for entrepreneurs as well as equipment.
"I didn’t have any of that and had to scrap together things at the beginning," he said.
Even though Tezak didn't have the access to a kitchen incubator when he started his business, he thinks it will be a great advantage to future entrepreneurs.
"I think it allows people who have ideas to test them on a small scale and gives them the option to test their theory," he said. "People have ideas and things they want to try to create and this will only make it easier for them to try to test their ideas."
The benefits of Recipe Box will stretch further than just entrepreneurs, according to Beard.
"I think for Lincoln at large, just learning about different foods and where they come from and having them be grown and produced locally is a good thing," she said.
