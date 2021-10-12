 Skip to main content
Lincoln Rotary clubs to honor TMCO
Lincoln Rotary clubs to honor TMCO

TMCO

TMCO is the Lincoln Rotary clubs' "Salute to Business" honoree for 2021

 Journal Star file photo

The combined Rotary clubs of Lincoln announced Tuesday they have selected TMCO as their 2021 “Salute to Business” honoree.

TMCO, which stands for Total Manufacturing Company, is a second-generation business that specializes in contract metal manufacturing. It was founded in 1974 by Roland Temme and employs more than 200 people.

It is being honored by the Rotary clubs for its innovation and contributions to the community.

The award will be presented at a luncheon at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel on Oct. 26 at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon is open to the public. Tickets, which cost $35, may be purchased at rotary14.org/event/salute-to-business-honoring-tmco/.

