Lincoln Rotary Clubs honor TMCO with Salute to Business award

The combined Rotary Clubs of Lincoln have named TMCO their 2021 “Salute to Business” honoree for innovation and contributions to the Lincoln community.

The Salute to TMCO will take place at a public lunch event Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel. Various elected officials and dignitaries are expected to attend. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and the program will begin at noon. Individual tickets are $35, and corporate tables are also available. Tickets may be purchased at www.rotary14.org/event/salute-to-business-honoring-tmco.

TMCO (Total Manufacturing Company), a second-generation family business that specializes in contract metal manufacturing, was founded in 1974 by Roland Temme. The company is located just south of the Haymarket on Sixth and J streets, and employs over 200 people.

TMCO is a high-tech company that has created numerous Lincoln landmarks such as the iconic dome of the gazebo at Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens, the sculpture in front of the International Quilt Museum and the ZOO sign at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.