Lincoln Rotary Clubs honor TMCO with Salute to Business award

The combined Rotary Clubs of Lincoln have named TMCO their 2021 “Salute to Business” honoree for innovation and contributions to the Lincoln community.
The Salute to TMCO will take place at a public lunch event Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel. Various elected officials and dignitaries are expected to attend. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and the program will begin at noon. Individual tickets are $35, and corporate tables are also available. Tickets may be purchased at www.rotary14.org/event/salute-to-business-honoring-tmco.
TMCO (Total Manufacturing Company), a second-generation family business that specializes in contract metal manufacturing, was founded in 1974 by Roland Temme. The company is located just south of the Haymarket on Sixth and J streets, and employs over 200 people.
TMCO is a high-tech company that has created numerous Lincoln landmarks such as the iconic dome of the gazebo at Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens, the sculpture in front of the International Quilt Museum and the ZOO sign at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.
TMCO has been named No. 30 on the “Fab 40” list of the nation’s top 40 metal fabricators for the last two years, according to the Fabricator Magazine. The company was named 2015 Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Manufacturer of the Year. TMCO received a 2019 Prosper Lincoln Step Up Award for its work on early childhood education, and in 2020 founder Roland Temme was inducted into the University of Nebraska’s Business Hall of Fame.
TMCO started as a one-man shop, but through hard work and dedication to quality and innovation, every year brought new contracts with which TMCO could buy new machines, hire new employees and expand the size of its shop floor. Today, in addition to a state-of-the-art machine shop, TMCO has 300,000 square feet of production space with lasers, punches and a waterjet for cutting sheet metal and tubing, CNC benders and welders, and an automated powdercoat line.
The Rotary Salute to Business is in its 28th year. Previous honorees include Firespring, Olsson, Speedway, Tabitha, LI-COR Biosciences, Nelnet, Saint Elizabeth Regional Medical Center, Crete Carrier Corporation, Assurity Life Insurance Corp., Duncan Aviation, Valentino's and many other well-known, highly regarded Lincoln businesses.
The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders. Lincoln is home to four Rotary Clubs - Downtown Club 14, East, South and Lincoln Giving Spirits.