MIRA ("miniaturized in vivo robotic assistant") is an investigational robot that will enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgeries in any hospital or surgery center, without the need for a dedicated space or for the infrastructure typically required for other “mainframe” robotic systems. Weighing only two pounds, the miniature single incision platform has full robotic capabilities, and can easily be moved from room to room.
It's been a long slog to get Virtual Incision Corp. to where it is today.
The Lincoln-based company that makes a minimally invasive surgical robot for abdominal surgeries was founded in 2006 by Dr. Dmitry Oleynikov, who was then a professor of surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and Shane Farritor, a professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
But its beginnings actually go back a few years earlier, to 2001, when the two started working together.
Oleynikov had come to UNMC to help start its surgical robotics program after it became one of the first facilities in the world to start using the DaVinci surgical robot.
Farritor said the two began collaborating shortly thereafter, which eventually led them to form Virtual Incision.
The pair spent years refining and perfecting their invention, the world’s first miniaturized robotic-assisted surgery platform -- called the MIRA Surgical System -- and then several more years testing it.
Now the company is on the cusp of being able to sell its MIRA system commercially, which is leading it to take a big step forward.
Later this month, Virtual Incision plans to move out of its offices at Nebraska Innovation Campus, where it's been based since 2016, and into an office building at 1501 Old Cheney Road.
Virtual Incision will soon move into a new building at 1501 Old Cheney Road as it prepares for possible expansion.
The building, which used to be home to a local software company, looks modern and high-tech, befitting a company that's in the medical technology space.
It also has more than twice the amount of space of Virtual Incision's digs at Innovation Campus, giving the company room to grow.
"That's really the impetus for our move," Farritor said. "We're stacked on top of each other at our current location."
The company, which started as just Farritor and Oleynikov, now has about 60 employees, including executives, engineers, salespeople and others.
Virtual Incision up to this point has operated off of government grants and more than $100 million in venture capital, but it's getting close to being able to sell its products commercially.
The company earlier this year finished its Food and Drug Administration Investigational Device Exemption clinical study, which is the last hurdle it has to clear to be able to sell its device.
Farritor said he expects the FDA's review process to take about 8-10 months.
"So potentially early next year we'll find out if the FDA has approved our device for sale," he said.
Assuming that happens, Farritor said the company is planning a "very controlled launch" of the device.
"We'll pick a few select sites and people we can work with to be the early adopters of our technology," he said.
While sales may start off small, there is a big potential market.
“Currently, less than 10% of the 90,000 operating rooms in the U.S. are equipped with mainframe RAS (robotic-assisted surgery) systems," John Murphy, president and chief executive officer of Virtual Incision, said in a February news release announcing completion of the FDA study.
Virtual Incision's MIRA Surgical System is the world's first miniaturized robotic-assisted surgery platform. The surgical robot, which is used for abdominal surgeries, is nearing the point where it can be sold commercially.
And most of the units that are currently used are large systems that can only be used in a single operating room. The advantage of Virtual Incision's robotic system is that it weighs just 2 pounds, meaning it can be used in virtually any operating room.
The company is currently focused on using its system just for colon resection procedures, of which Farritor said there are anywhere from 400,000-600,000 a year in the U.S.
"That in and of itself is a large market," he said.
But it has plans to develop additional robotic surgery systems that could be used for other abdominal surgeries, such as gynecological procedures and hernia repair.
"We kind of have a vision for performing a lot of surgeries in a lot of different domains," he said.
In fact, Virtual Incision announced last month that Oleynikov, who now is chair of the Department of Surgery at Monmouth Medical Center, will transition to a role of chief surgeon, focusing on the research and development of new robotic-assisted surgery technology.
To fill his former role of chief medical officer, the company hired Dr. Piet Hinoul, who has more than 30 years of experience in the health care industry, including working for the surgical subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.
Murphy, the company's CEO, called Hinoul, "an accomplished global physician executive with a demonstrated track record of success."
"I am confident Dr. Hinoul’s broad experience with post-market medical affairs activities, in addition to his clinical background in women’s health, will critically boost our ability for future planning and execution in the U.S. and internationally on a variety of indications for MIRA.”
One fairly unique thing about Virtual Incision is that it not only designs its devices in house, it also manufactures them.
Farritor said that while some of the components come from other places, the devices are built and assembled in Lincoln and will continue to be in the new building.
"That's one of the things we are really excited about, is to build our robots," he said.
"We plan to do that internally all the way into the future."
