Lincoln retail, office vacancies appear to stabilize, report finds

Commercial real estate appears to have stabilized in Lincoln after a rough patch caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest report from NAI FMA Realty shows that the local retail vacancy rate remains at the same level it's been for the past year, while conditions in the office market improved slightly in the first half of 2021.

The report shows that the retail vacancy rate in Lincoln remained at 7.1% at the end of June, which, while historically high, is the same as it was both at the end of 2020 and at the same point a year ago.

The good news is that, after a wave of store closings both large and small in 2019 and 2020, there were few if any of note in the first half of 2021.

The bad news is there also weren't any major store openings to fill up the hundreds of thousands of square feet of empty big box space around the city.

There is some movement on that front, though. Ross Dress For Less appears to be getting close to opening its first Lincoln store at Gateway Mall in the former Forever 21 space. And Hy-Vee has announced plans to open a new large standalone liquor concept in the former Bed Bath and Beyond space along North 27th Street.

There also has been some success in filling smaller retail spaces.