Lincoln restaurant closing, but new concept replacing it
Lincoln restaurant closing, but new concept replacing it

Sebastian's Table, 8340 Glynoaks Drive, has closed, but a new concept, a pizza restaurant, will be replacing it.

Sebastian's Table has closed, but its owners say a new concept will be taking its place.

GroundUp Restaurants, the Lincoln company that owns Sebastian's Table and Honest Abe's, said it made the "difficult decision" to close the tapas-style restaurant because the coronavirus pandemic had kept people away.

"It has been a challenge operating a restaurant based on shared plates over this past year," the company said in an announcement on its website.

GroundUp closed the restaurant once before, in November 2015, after it struggled in its downtown location. The company converted that space near 14th and P streets into an Honest Abe's and then reopened Sebastian's Table in a new location at 8340 Glynoaks Drive in southeast Lincoln in early 2019.

As for what will be replacing Sebastian's Table, GroundUp said it will be a pizza restaurant that will open in stages, with delivery starting sometime in the next couple of months and takeout following shortly after that. However, the company said it could be several months before the dining room reopens.

The new restaurant will keep some of Sebastian's Table's signature menu items, including its Brussels sprouts, duck confit and gouda cheese dip.

GroundUp said in its announcement that it feels the new pizza concept will be "pandemic resistant" and "revolutionary for the industry."

"We unapologetically will keep trying new ideas until we find our next success. Most people aren’t crazy enough to try to open a restaurant, yet here we are, doing it over and over again," the announcement said. "Why? Because we believe there should be more great local restaurants than national chains in Lincoln. We are crazy about food and Lincoln, so we will continue to create awesome unique concepts."

