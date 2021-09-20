Lincoln restaurant closing, but new concept replacing it

Sebastian's Table has closed, but its owners say a new concept will be taking its place.

GroundUp Restaurants, the Lincoln company that owns Sebastian's Table and Honest Abe's, said it made the "difficult decision" to close the tapas-style restaurant because the coronavirus pandemic had kept people away.

"It has been a challenge operating a restaurant based on shared plates over this past year," the company said in an announcement on its website.

GroundUp closed the restaurant once before, in November 2015, after it struggled in its downtown location. The company converted that space near 14th and P streets into an Honest Abe's and then reopened Sebastian's Table in a new location at 8340 Glynoaks Drive in southeast Lincoln in early 2019.

As for what will be replacing Sebastian's Table, GroundUp said it will be a pizza restaurant that will open in stages, with delivery starting sometime in the next couple of months and takeout following shortly after that. However, the company said it could be several months before the dining room reopens.

The new restaurant will keep some of Sebastian's Table's signature menu items, including its Brussels sprouts, duck confit and gouda cheese dip.